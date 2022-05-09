LACONIA — Raymond G. Provencal, 74, of Fenton Avenue, died on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia, after a long battle with cancer.
Raymond was born in Laconia on March 5, 1948, the son of the late Robert H. Provencal and Germaine (Simoneau) Provencal.
Raymond proudly serviced his country in the U.S. Navy and later was a manager at the NH State prison.
Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Randi (Bohrer) Provencal; two sons, Derek Provencal and Alexander Provencal; three grandchildren, Christopher, Benjamin, and Ryan; a brother, Robert Provencal; a sister, Donna Hofman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Provencal, and a sister, Linda Laramay.
Per Raymond’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Raymond’s memory to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
