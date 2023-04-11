Raymond G. Joyal, 81

PITTSFIELD — Raymond "Ray’" Gerard Joyal, 81, of Pittsfield, and Barefoot Bay, Florida, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on the morning of Monday, April 10.
The oldest of seven children, Ray was born in Laconia, on Aug. 18, 1941, to the late Jeannette (Sevigny) and Harvey Joyal.
He attended Sacred Heart School and was involved in Scouts and Explorers. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1959, Ray enlisted in the NH National Guard. Following his time in the service, Ray started working as a tire service technician for Belknap Tire in Laconia. He later went on to work as a devoted employee for Salta Tire and the Salta Family for 45 years until his retirement in 2010.
When his children were growing up, Ray was an active volunteer and past board member for Laconia Little League and could often be heard announcing games as their scorekeeper. He could be found religiously watching the Little League World Series yearly. Summers were often spent camping with his family. Sports could often be heard on his television as he was an avid New England sports fan of the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots.
The biggest joy in his life was being able to spend time with his children and their families. He could be seen along the sidelines and in the audience of many events that his grandchildren participated in. He was their biggest fan as he cheered them on.
In his retirement, he enjoyed spending winters with his wife, Helen, in Barefoot Bay, along with his sister Diane and brother-in-law John. They enjoyed attending music bingo weekly and events in the community.
Ray is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Helen (Watson); his sons, David Joyal Sr. and his wife Wendy of Concord, and Dean Joyal and his wife Kathleen of Keene; his daughters, Dawn Anne Marcel and her husband John of Penacook, and Doreen Richards and her husband Matthew of Pittsfield; as well as Brad Dix and his wife Amy of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, whom he loved as his own.
Ray was a loving grandpa to Cassandra Ravagno and her husband Mike, David Joyal Jr. and his wife Taryn, Chelsea Carpentier, Zachary Joyal, Courtney Joyal, Brady Joyal, Hannah Field and her husband Jason, Caleb Marcel, Sophia Joyal, Amy Richards, Vincent Richards, and nine great-grandchildren.
He leaves behind his siblings, Lorraine Cross of Grand Bay, Alabama, Therese Connors and her husband Bruce of Standish, Maine, Diane Given and her husband John of Jaffrey, Denis Joyal of Northfield, and Marc Joyal and his wife Pamela of Laconia; his sisters-in-law, Linda Joyal of Plattsburgh, New York, and Janice Kapper of Chicopee, Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Robert Watson and his wife Pam of Laconia; his aunts, Annette (Sevigny) Davis and her husband Dan and Claire (Sevigny) Stone; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will all miss him dearly.
Raymond was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Jeannette; his brother, Lt. Col. Robert Joyal USAF; brothers-in-law, Randall Cross, Richard Dore, and Robert Paquette; sister-in-law, Vicki Joyal; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Viola and James Watson.
A Calling Hour will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 9 to 10 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish – Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the Church.
Burial will follow the Mass at Bayside Cemetery, Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local charity or organization of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.