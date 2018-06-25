BELMONT — Raymond “Ray” Edgar Dupont, 81, of Lilac Lane died at home on Friday, June 22, 2018.
Ray was born on Dec. 4, 1936, in Laconia, the son of Lionel and Leifa (Merrill) Dupont. He previously lived in Laconia and moved to Belmont four years ago.
Ray worked for Scott & Williams for 20 years and retired from Webster Valve after 20 years.
He was a member of the Laconia Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed sports and seafood.
Ray is survived by his wife of 50 years, Yvonne Marie (Grey) Dupont, of Belmont; a son, Glenn Raymond Dupont and his wife, Dawn; a daughter, Ellen Snyder and her fiancé, Yogi Mena; four grandchildren, Brittany Shute and her husband, Ron, Krystina Laraway, Victoria Dupont and Tamra Miller; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Lincoln; a brother, Roger Dupont; a sister, Margaret Mainguy; and special friends Kimberly and John Leitner.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Raymond Dupont Jr., a sister, Joan Sullivan; and his brother, Lionel Dupont.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 27, at 10 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
