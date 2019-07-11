LACONIA — Raymond Carrigan, 70, of Union Avenue, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence.
Raymond was born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Laconia, the son of the late Arthur Carrigan and Irene Dionne (Perkins).
He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.
Following his military service, he worked for Madera, eventually becoming a manager.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 49 years, Judith (Graham) Carrigan; five grandchildren, Mallory, Damien, Dillen, Charles, and Logan; and his sisters, Linda Sirles and her husband, Mark, and Marie Chenette and her husband, Rodney.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was predeceased by his son, Robert Carrigan, and his grandson, Robert Carrigan Jr.
Services will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
