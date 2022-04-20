BELMONT — Raylene M. Recce, 83, of Maple Hill Drive, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Concord Hospital-Laconia.
Raylene was born on June 22, 193, in Belmont, the daughter of Francis J. Parent and Floris (Chamberlain) Bisson.
She lived most of her life in the Lakes Region. She enjoyed bird watching, crossword puzzles, and spending time with family.
Raylene is survived by her sons, James A. Pineo and his wife Shana of Wolfeboro, and Bernard W. Pineo IV of Wolfeboro; her daughters, Isabel Pineo of Belmont, Jean Kenney of NH, Tina Jurasek of MI, and Terry Hallahan of Raynham, MA; her brother, Harold Bisson of Belmont; her sisters, Frances Bossey of Laconia, Christine Hawthorn of New Hampton, and Anita Parent of OR; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Raylene is predeceased by her daughter, Patricia 'Patti' Marie Lord; and her son-in-law, Michael Lord.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
