FRANKLIN — Ray Harris Bacon, 85, a longtime resident of Franklin, died on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Concord Hospital, with his family by his side.
He was born in Dummer on March 8, 1934, the son of Edgar and Mildred (Silver) Bacon.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict from March 18, 1952, to March 15, 1955, earning the rank of Private First Class.
Ray owned his own flooring business, Ray's Carpet, for many years in Franklin.
He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1698 in Franklin and a longtime member of the American Legion Post 49 in Northfield.
Ray was an avid collector of many things, including antiques, guns, and swords. He also enjoyed woodworking and building birdhouses.
Ray was predeceased by his wife, Beverly Mae (Hart) Bacon, on April 2, 1993.
His family includes his two daughters, Deborah J. Flanders and Susan I. Woods, both of Northfield; a son, Gary F. Bacon of Hill; nd his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers, Carl Bacon of Stark and Donald Bacon of Dummer, and his many nieces and nephews.
According to Ray's wishes, there will be no calling hours planned.
A funeral service with military honors will take place on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. Burial for both Ray and his wife, Beverly, will be after the service.
Memorial donations in memory of Ray may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
