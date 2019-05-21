FRANKLIN — Randy Thomas Robbins, of Franklin, passed on May 17, 2019, at the age of 46.
Randy was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the son of Randall T. Robbins and Barbara Morris, on July 26, 1972.
He was predeceased by his father, Randall, and sister Trina Robbins.
He is survived by daughters Antoinette M. Goodsell and Haley Sylvester, and his three grandchildren, Gabriel, Arianna and Emma, as well as his sisters, Tara Griffiths, Lisa Trask, Cara Robbins, and Victoria Walter, and many nieces and nephews.
Randy enjoyed the company of family and friends, fishing, camping, hunting and being surrounded by nature.
He loved his daughters more than anything. He was known for his contagious smile and laughter. He knew how to light up a room.
Visiting hours will be at the Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, on Tuesday, May 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.
