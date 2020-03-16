GILFORD — Randy A. Betourne, 58, of Old Lake Shore Road died on March 12, 2020, at his home.
Randy was born on April 8, 1961, in Laconia, the son of the late Arthur and Barbara (Nichols) Betourne. He was raised in Belmont.
Randy liked to fish and garden. He enjoyed science and electronics. He was also a handyman and could fix just about anything. Randy also cherished time with his cat, Luna, as well as his love, Wendy.
Randy is survived by his loving partner of 21 years, Wendy Novatt; her son, Dr. Jeremy Spiegel; and his brother, Gary Betourne, and his wife, Kathy.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Burial will be at a later date at St. John’s Cemetery in Tilton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
