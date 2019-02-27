CAMPTON — Ramona R. Carrier, 81 of Campton, died peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with her family by her side.
She was born in Brattleboro, Vermont, on July 9, 1937, daughter of Maxwell and Doris Powers. She married Edward H. Carrier on March 5, 1959, in Brattleboro, and moved to Campton in 1964.
Ramona provided childcare to many in her home while her family was young. Following that time, she worked at Plymouth Manufacturing for 21 years. She retired in the spring of 2000.
Ramona is survived by two sons, Larry Carrier and his wife, Dottie, of Boscawen and Tim Carrier of Campton; one daughter, Wendy Johnston and her husband, Duane, of Thornton; granddaughters Jessica Cleveland, Heather Johnston, and Samantha Carrier; one great-grandson, Michael Kimball Jr.; and close friend Dot Drake.
In addition to her husband, who passed away in 2002, Ramona was predeceased by two granddaughters, Amanda Johnston in 2013 and Lauren Carrier in 2016.
Family and friends will honor and remember Ramona’s life by gathering for calling hours in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Saturday, March 2, from 3 to 5 p.m.
There will be a private graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ramona’s memory may be made to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Norris Cotton Cancer Center or to the N.H. Human Society.
