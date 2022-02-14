NORTHFIELD — Ramona B. (Henderson) Little, 91, of Northfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Franklin Regional Hospital.
She was born on July 26, 1930 in Groton, VT to James H. Henderson and Hazel I. (Ashford) Henderson. She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion and calling changes at square dances in earlier years. She was a homemaker in her later years and enjoyed tending to her several gardens of vegetables and flowers. She was pre-deceased by her husband Charles Little; daughter Sonja Bartz; and granddaughter Cammy Dion.
She is survived by her granddaughter Ramona Waldo; and her husband Robert Waldo of Boscawen; and grandson Charles Dion of Texas; great-grandchildren, Jacqueline Trottier, Nartasha Barton, Craig Rizzo, Ryan Nixon, Jessica Waldo, Morganne Waldo, Keith Bowman, Cassidy Dion; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services to be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton in the spring. Paquette-Neun Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.