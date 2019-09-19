GLEN COVE, New York — Ralph L. Mahan, 94, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Glen Cove.
He was born June 10, 1925, in Cold Spring Harbor.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Jessica Byer (Brian Byer); his daughters, Margrethe Randall (Mark Randall) and Rebecca Mahan; son Clayton Mahan (Terry Foss-Mahan); and son-in-law Frank Schmitz (Helen Schmitz deceased).
His wife, Marjorie Mahan, predeceased him in 2009.
He attended Columbia University and University of Colorado where he earned his degree and found his passion in Aeronautical Engineering.
He worked at Grumman, Sikorsky Aircraft, Boeing and Lycoming during his career.
He enlisted in the Army while in high school and missed his prom, as he was called to serve. He went on to become an instructor and remained in the Army Reserve after his tour was completed, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel. He traveled extensively with the Army, including to Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, and Yemen.
Both he and his wife traveled to China, Alaska, Africa, and Greece. He enjoyed spending his time sailing, skiing, gardening, and swimming in the jetty at the Old Field home where they lived, along with their dogs.
Along with his family, he enjoyed a ski home in Laconia, New Hampshire, and he spent the latter part of his life in New Hampshire, as this was where his heart was. He had a great appreciation for wildlife and nature. He enjoyed the fresh air and country living in Gilford, New Hampshire, until he was 92, at which point he moved down to Long Island to be closer to his family. He will be missed in New Hampshire and forever missed by his family. His entertaining stories will live on in the memories of those who cared so deeply for him. May he rest in peace.
