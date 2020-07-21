Ralph Roundy Hudson Sr. was born on July 3, 1930, in Laconia, New Hampshire, and departed this life on April 2, 2020.
He is predeceased by his mother, Viola Roundy Hudson; his father, Ernest Adelburt Hudson; brothers Robert Ellsworth Hudson and Howard Elwood Hudson (KIA in the South Pacific during WWII); and sisters Mildred Shirley Weeks and Barbara Ethel Hudson.
He attended schools in Laconia, NH, where he graduated in 1948. After spending a year in the United States Army, he returned home to Laconia and joined the NH National Guard to complete his military obligations. He went to the NH Technical Institute where he was elected President of Student Council and helped design the official school ring. Upon graduating from the Institute, he went to work for Scott & Williams in Laconia as a design draftsman.
While living and working in Laconia, he met and married Dolores Jean Lougee, his wife of 65 years. They have five children: Mary Leota (Donald Sowder), Anne-Louise (Robert Todd), Margaret Alice (Ed Seitz), Rochelle (John Robinson), and Ralph Roundy Jr. (Donna). He leaves six grandchildren, Andrea (Marvin Slaton), Heather (John Nutt), Anna-Lisa and Joel Todd, Victoria Hudson (Joshua McGee) and Stephen Hudson; as well as five great-grandchildren: Judah, Isaiah and Lydiah Slaton, and Lilah and Colton Nutt. He was a generous, supportive father. Ralph is also survived by niece Lynne Hudson Treat and nephew Peter Weeks.
Ralph retired as an engineer after almost 26 years at Philip Morris, USA. He was a lifelong Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. He enjoyed traveling and covered much of the world with his wife. Frequently, he and his wife Dolly took their entire family including children, spouses, and grandchildren on special vacations to Disney World, Myrtle Beach, California, and a family reunion in Laconia, NH. They also returned to Laconia for Ralph to attend his 50th high school reunion. He was well-respected and well-liked by his many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia, VA, Friday, August 14, 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to Alzheimer's Research.
