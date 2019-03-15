GILMANTON — Ralph Grant Merkley, 68, of Sargent Road, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence.
Ralph was born on July 14, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Clifford Grant Merkley and Elizabeth (Brodbent) Merkley.
Ralph was a proud veteran who served in our U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.
Ralph was an avid gardener, woodworker, and wine-maker. He loved hiking, cross-country skiing and doing anything outdoors with nature and wildlife.
Ralph was a loving friend, husband, brother and grandfather. He will be missed by all.
Ralph is survived by his brothers, Greg Merkley and wife Mary Merkley of Dover, Rodger Merkley of Somersworth, Brandon Merkley and wife Janet Merkley of Barrington, and Rustin Merkley of Carboro, North Carolina; two sisters, Debrah McNamara and husband Mathew McNamara of Dodge City, Kansas, and Heidi Merkley-Mulcahey and husband John Mulcahey of Palm Springs, California; and his step-children, Kim Dompier and husband Ken Dompier of Chester, Connecticut, Keith Graham and wife Teresa Graham of Needham, Massachusetts, and Kerry Meyer of York, Maine; as well as his grandchildren, Jared, Kamilla, Jackson, Amelia, Sam, Tyler, and Ryan. He is also survived by his two best friends, Maureen Ballester and James Penfaski. He also is survived by his step-mother, Mary A. Merkley.
In addition to both his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his loving wife, Cheryl (LaFrance) Merkley.
There will be no calling hours. An intimate family service will take place at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
