LACONIA — Ralph Fabyon Plumer Jr., died on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019.
Ralph was the beloved son of the late Ralph and Gloria (Stafford) Plumer and was born in Laconia June 11, 1949. He attended school in Laconia and resided in the city his entire life.
Ralph worked more than 40 years in the laundry/dry cleaning trade, for many years at Lakes Region Linen.
He was a former member of Laconia Elks Lodge 876 and Sons of the American Legion, Post 1, Laconia.
His father’s passion for baseball rubbed off on him and Ralph was an avid, life-long Boston Red Sox fan. Ralph thoroughly enjoyed playing golf and for a number of years was a member of a local golf club. With his parents and other family members, Ralph did extensive travel. Upon retirement, he spent a portion of each winter with his brother, Tom, and Tom’s family in South Carolina.
Ralph is survived by his sister, Carol Symonds, and husband Leighton of Laconia, and his brother, Thomas, and partner Becky Garrett of Cross Hill, South Carolina, plus nephews, nieces and their families.
There will be a memorial service for Ralph this coming spring at a time and place to be determined.
For those who wish, donations in Ralph’s memory may be made to New Hampshire Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
