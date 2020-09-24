Ralph E. Reitsma, Sr. 83, of Campton passed away September 18, 2020 at the Genesis Rehabilitation Center Laconia, N.H.
Ralph was employed by The Draper/Rockwell International Corp. for 32 years of service. Ralph was a plumber, electrician and master carpenter, a trade he enjoyed the most. He made several blanket boxes and beautiful kitchen cabinets. He was an avid gardener, and many will remember Ralph for his large gardens of potatoes, squash, corn and pumpkins. He loved hunting and fishing and his favorite kind of fishing was fly fishing.
He was Pre-deceased by his Parents, Herman W. Reitsma (1988), Viola B. (Applebee) Reitsma (2015); two brothers, Albert Reitsma and Art Reitsma. He leaves behind the love of his life, Barbara L. (Chase) Reitsma; his three children, Ralph E. Reitsma Jr. and his Wife Lori-Ann of Laconia, Elizabeth A. Reitsma and Scott A. Reitsma, both of Campton; sisters, Violet McCormick and husband Clifford of Belleville, Ontario, Katherine Jones of Franklin; and brother, Paul Reitsma and wife Nancy of Littleton; and several nieces and nephews.
His son Ralph and wife Lori-Ann are planning a Celebration of Life Cookout in the Summer of 2021 at their home in Laconia, N.H.
There will be no calling hours due to the pandemic. A graveside service will take place Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Blair Cemetery in Campton, NH. Memorial donations can be made in Ralph's name to The NH Fish and Game, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301
