Ralph E. Morrissette, 78

BELMONT — Ralph Earl Morrissette, 78, of Cherry Street, passed away peacefully at Concord Hospital-Laconia on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ralph was born on August 10, 1943 at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, the son of Oscar and Rachel (Vallee) Morrissette.
He was a 1961 graduate from Laconia High School and spent his entire life living in the Lakes Region area. He worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearing for many years and Baron Machine where he retired as a machinist.
Ralph loved spending time with family and friends at summer cookouts and gatherings. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and doing home improvement projects as his pastime.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 18 years, Mary (LaBier) Morrissette of Belmont; his sons, Jeff Morrissette and his wife Vanessa of New Hampton, Randy Morrissette and his wife Julie of Laconia, and Rusty Morrissette and his fiancé Charlene of Belmont; his stepchildren, Thomas Dockham of Laconia, Andrew Dockham of Manchester, Carrie Thompson and her husband Steven of Bristol, and Dean Dockham of Charlestown; his eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; his brother, Bruce Morrissette of Tilton; his sister, Corrine O'Mara of Laconia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ralph is predeceased by two brothers, Eugene Morrissette and David Morrissette; and his sister, Carol Campbell.
Burial will take place on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery, 176 Academy Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
