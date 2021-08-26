LACONIA — Ralph Erwin Emerson, 91, died on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Goldenview Health Care Center, Meredith.
Ralph was born on April 20, 1930, in Lovell, ME, to the late Roger and Bernice (Bishop) Emerson.
Ralph graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1949, and proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife, Beatrice (Riley) Emerson of Laconia; a daughter, Laurie Beth Fenter and her husband Howard Fenter III of Laconia; a sister, Pauline Libbey of North Conway, NH; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ralph was predeceased by his three brothers, Roger Emerson, Joseph Emerson, and Chelsey Emerson; and a sister, Elizabeth Emerson.
There will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
