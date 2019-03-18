LACONIA — Ralph A. Belanger, 87, of 435 Union Avenue, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a short illness.
A native of Laconia, Ralph was born on Sept. 18, 1931, the son of the late George and Gracia (Jacques) Belanger. He married his beloved wife, Leona Hill of Bartlett, in May 1952.
Ralph was a proud Korean War veteran, serving from 1953 to 1955 and achieving the rank of corporal. He also served in the New Hampshire National Guard, retiring as a technical sergeant.
Ralph worked as a Machinist at Scott & Williams in Laconia for 30 years. After Scott & Williams closed, he worked for the State of New Hampshire in Environmental Services, first at the Laconia State School and then at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, retiring in 1993.
He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 1 and the Quarter Century Club at Scott & Williams. He served as an usher at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Lakeport for many years.
Ralph was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and golfing as well as travel and cruises with his wife, Leona.
In 2003, Ralph and Leona moved to the Taylor Community where they made many new friends, enjoyed fun day trips, and exercised regularly by walking and working out in the fitness room at Taylor. More recently, Ralph has enjoyed attending the musical performances at Taylor, watching movies, and playing bingo, cornhole, and card games such as Kings in the Corner. He also loved building models and eating ice cream and doughnuts. He will be greatly missed.
Ralph is survived by three daughters, Shirley Catelotti and her husband, Steve, of Gilford, Sharon Showalter and her husband, Paul, of Arlington, Virginia, and Sheila Spurr and her husband, David, of Shaftsbury, Vermont; three grandchildren, Andrea Doyle and her husband, Michael, of Concord, Massachusetts, Nicholas Spurr and Elizabeth Spurr, both of Shaftsbury, Vermont; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Leona C. (Hill) Belanger, and two brothers, Armand and Lorenzo Belanger.
Calling hours will be from 10: to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 a.m., also at Sacred Heart Church.
Burial will follow in the family plot at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Taylor Community Sunshine Fund, 435 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
