MOULTONBOROUGH — Rae Marie Davis, 81, a long-time resident of Moultonborough, passed away peacefully at home December 5, 2020 surrounded by many members of her family.
Rae was born December 14, 1938 to Raymond and Mildred Hatch of Simsbury, CT where she grew up, attended school and graduated in 1955. While still in high school, Rae spent time during the summer visiting with family in Moultonborough and working. This is how she met Ronald Davis, the love of her life and they were married June 14, 1958. Rae devoted her life to her husband and family, extended family, friends, church, and town.
Throughout her life, Rae held many jobs. Most notable, she worked at Belknap College and Goldenview Healthcare Center. She was the Welfare Director for the Town of Moultonborough for many years. Rae was extremely active in her church, the Moultonborough United Methodist Church where she provided outreach, raised money for missions, arranged for fuel assistance, sang in the choir, conducted bible studies, taught Sunday school, helped organize and cooked for church suppers. She participated in Habitat for Humanity. Rae was also a School Board member. She was extremely active on committees and was instrumental in the movement to that ultimately brought High School back to Moultonborough. Rae owned and operated a daycare in her home and over the years, provided child care for what seemed like half the town. She absolutely loved children and invited all of “her kids” to call her Nana. Rae was known as the Queen Bee of the Red Hatters, organizing many trips and outings over the years. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, spending time with her family and friends, gardening, road trips, and the beach to name a very few.
Rae will be remembered fondly by all who knew her for her generous and kind heart, her funny sense of humor, her tremendous sense of family, her unwavering faith, and enthusiasm for life that was contagious. Though her health slowly deteriorated in her last years, she remained hopeful and determined to live her life to the fullest and she certainly did that.
Rae will be forever in the hearts of her children, Ronald Davis Jr. and his wife, Laurie of Moultonborough, and Rebecca Ulm and her husband Jim, also of Moultonborough. Rae was so proud of her 8 grandchildren, Kayla Davis and Chad Davis, both of Honolulu, HI, Henry Ulm, Chris Ulm, Dylan Ulm, Jacob Ulm, and Olivia Ulm all of Moultonborough, Emily Ulm and her significant other Ryan Whitcomb of Laconia; and of her 2 great-grandchildren, Xavier Davis of Honolulu, HI and Joey Whitcomb of Laconia.
Rae was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Davis Sr.; her mother and father, Raymond and Mildred Hatch; and her three brothers, Raymond Hatch, Frank Hatch, and Wilbur Hatch.
A special thank you to Lakes Region Hospice for their care and support to Rae and the entire family.
A graveside service will be held at the Mason Cemetery in Moultonborough at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rae’s name to the United Methodist Church of Moultonborough or to Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice.
Arrangements cared for by Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
