LACONIA — My best friend, Rachel M. Cullen, peacefully fell asleep in death on the afternoon of Dec. 15, 2018. Our family, friends and I were right at her side.
Rachel was born on Jan. 2, 1961, in Boston, Massachusetts. She grew up as a young girl in Brookline, Massachusetts, and as a teenager, Rachel, with her mom and sister, moved to Jamaica Plain, then to Hyde Park, Boston. It was in Hyde Park that we met at a mutual friend’s home. Rachel and Mike married 35 years ago, on May 28, 1983.
Rachel always had a very pleasant and friendly disposition. Her smile was bright and would warm any room. She truly cared for people, and had a keen awareness of others’ needs, which was evident in her constant generosity and kind gestures. She loved to shop, being frugal with herself, yet splurging on family and friends, especially young ones and the elderly.
As one of Jehovah’s Christian Witnesses, Rachel’s life was a true reflection of Ephesians 4:32: “become kind to one another and have tender compassion.” She said this both in word and deeds.
Rachel enjoyed summers boating on Lake Winnipesaukee and skiing in the winter. Her talent as a baker and cook was well-known and shared with everyone. Additionally, Rachel loved her two cats, Cleo and Blackie. Her calico Cleo never left her side and was on Rachel’s lap as she quietly fell asleep.
My wife, Rachel, was a genuine lady, lacking any hint of malice. Her charming, attractive good looks were an extension of the inner beauty of her tender heart. A good woman and wife. Rachel, I will see you soon, my very best friend! Mike
For those whose lives Rachel touched and loved, a memorial service will take place on Saturday, Dec. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Margate Resort, 76 Lake St., Laconia, New Hampshire.
