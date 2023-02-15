Rachel E. Carroll, 91

FRANKLIN — Rachel E. Carroll of Franklin passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 12. Born in Franklin on April 4, 1931. Rachel was the daughter of the late Alfred H. and Roseanna Boudreau Marceau.
Rachel attended and graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in 1945 and graduated from Franklin High School of Franklin in 1949.
She was a communicant of St. Paul Catholic Church in Franklin.
After high school, Rachel worked for 10 years in The Miss Lynch Shop of Franklin. She then worked for 26 years in the dental office of Dr. Jonathan Terhune of Franklin.
Rachel has one brother, Richard Marceau married to Carmen Quintana Marceau (deceased), and their daughter Natalia Coyle presently living in Easton, Maryland.
Rachel was predeceased by her husband Jesse Carroll and one sister Theresa Oettmeier, married to William “Bill” Oettmeier, who both predeceased her. They had one son, John and one daughter Donna, both deceased.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 20, from 9-10 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Church in Belmont. Spring burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Donations in memory of Rachel may be made to St. Gabriel Parish, P.O. Box 490, Franklin, NH 03235.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.