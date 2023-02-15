Rachel E. Carroll, 91

Rachel E. Carroll, 91

FRANKLIN — Rachel E. Carroll of Franklin passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Feb. 12. Born in Franklin on April 4, 1931. Rachel was the daughter of the late Alfred H. and Roseanna Boudreau Marceau. 

Rachel attended and graduated from St. Mary Catholic School in 1945 and graduated from Franklin High School of Franklin in 1949.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.