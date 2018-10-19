FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — Prudence Baker Tylenda, 87, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Town Center Retirement Community in Fayetteville. She had recently moved from New Hampton, New Hampshire, to be closer to her brother, Lance (Sandy) Baker of Jamesville, and his family.
She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Mayme Baker of Syracuse; sister Norilyn Baker of Syracuse; niece Nancy Baker of Jamesville; and her husband, Francis (Fritz) Tylenda Jr., who died in New Hampshire in 2012.
Surviving, in addition to her brother, are her nephews, Scott Baker (Debbie) of Cleveland, Ohio, and Paul Baker (Marcy) of Jamesville; and eight grand-nephews and -nieces. A sister-in-law, Diane Tylenda McNamara of South Carolina, and her children remained in Prue’s fond memories and in many pictures of happy times.
Prue graduated from Solvay High School in 1951 and from Syracuse University in 1955, receiving a degree in Elementary Education. She briefly taught kindergarten in the Syracuse City School District and went on to work for American Airlines in reservations before moving to a farm in Cazenovia. There she became involved with her lifelong passion of owning horses and dogs. Several years later, Prue and her husband moved to Meredith, New Hampshire, having purchased a small farm with horses, dogs, a few cats and other assorted animals.
In New Hampshire, Prue was employed for many years by the Community Action Program of Belknap-Merrimack Counties, Inc. as the area center director.
Following her husband’s death in 2012, she was surrounded by several friends who enabled her to remain on her farm until she moved back to Syracuse in late August. Special thanks to Marsha Thomas, Rick Bassett, Dennis Bickford, Robin Richardson and Heather Tinker for their loving care.
During her brief time in Fayetteville, she had 24-hour care provided by Constant Care aides who surrounded her with love and support until her death.
Private services will be at Collamer Cemetery in East Syracuse, at the family plot where she will be buried with her grandparents, parents, sister and her late husband.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Lucy’s Church, 432 Gifford St., Syracuse, NY 13204; or the SPCA, 5878 E. Molloy Road, Syracuse, NY 13211.
Arrangements are with Fairchild & Meech DeWitt Chapel, DeWitt, N.Y.
To express sympathy, please visit fairchildmeech.com.
