CENTER HARBOR — Priscilla LaBraney, 95, of Center Harbor, passed away at her home on Aug. 31, 2019, with her family by her side.
Priscilla was born on Nov. 24, 1923, in Lynn, Massachusetts. Raised in Meredith by her great-grandparents, J. Page and Delia Quimby, she enjoyed traveling, swimming and often told of trying to be the first one in the lake every spring.
Priscilla lived in Littleton and worked as a bookkeeper for the family paving business and the family gas station until she and her family moved back to the Meredith area in 1977.
She also enjoyed reading, shopping, spending time with her family and her beloved dog, North, a golden Lab.
Priscilla was predeceased in 1997 by her husband, Chester A. LaBraney.
She is survived by her one son and three daughters, Linda Clark and her husband, Dan, of Meredith, Sherri Litchfield and her husband, Bill, of Sanbornton, Jerry LaBraney and his wife, Linda, with grandchildren Logan, Jeff Sallie of California, and Kelli Sallie of Manchester, and Katie Wakefield and her husband, David, and grandson Austin of Moultonborough.
Priscilla was able to remain living at home with the loving support of the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Association, which her family is grateful for. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Priscilla’s name to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurses Assoc.
There will be a graveside service on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. at the Meredith Village Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
