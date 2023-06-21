LACONIA — Priscilla Lucy Harris, 78, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and beloved friend, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 16, with her brother, Peter Harris, by her side.
She was born on June 17, 1944, in Laconia, the daughter of the late Roger and Anita (LePage) Harris.
Priscilla’s lifelong residence was in Laconia, where she found joy in the company of her friends during her younger years. She enjoyed dancing, listening to music and sneaking a drink in the cornfields. However, her greatest joy came from building a family.
Priscilla was a devoted and affectionate mother and is survived by her children who will greatly miss her gentle nature and kindhearted spirit, Cynthia Cooney and her husband Jeff, Cheryl Normandin and her husband Allan, and Peter Norwood.
Later in life, Priscilla was blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Being a grandmother and great-grandmother filled her heart with immeasurable happiness. She made it a point never to miss sending them cards on every holiday, with Christmas being her favorite. Her family will forever hold dear the cherished memories created gathering together at her home.
Priscilla made numerous friendships throughout her life, and she found great pleasure in participating in weekly bingo games and attending plays and concerts. She had a passion for collecting dolls and anything frog related. If there was an empty space in her home, it quickly found a new occupant in the form of a doll or frog. If you happen upon one of these items during your travels, Priscilla would want you to smile and remember her with fondness.
At her request there will be no services.
A private family burial will be held.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.