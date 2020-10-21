GILFORD — Priscilla J. Miller, "Janey Miller," 57, of Old Lake Shore Road, passed away at her home surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 17, 2020.
Priscilla was born on December 1, 1962, in Leominster, MA, the daughter of Robert and Priscilla (Travis) Miller.
Priscilla worked as a waitress for the Winnipesaukee Scenic Railroad for 10+ years. She also worked for Gunstock Ski Area.
Priscilla is survived by her sister, Susanna da Silva and her husband, Edward, of Somerville, MA. Priscilla is predeceased by her mother, Priscilla and father, Robert.
There will be no Services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
