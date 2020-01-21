CENTER HARBOR — Priscilla Collins Manville, 87, passed away at home, with her family by her side, on Jan. 20, 2020.
Mom may be gone, but will never be lost in our memories. Not in the memories of her late loving husband, Eugene Leon Manville; her children and their families, Melanie Heinis and husband Richard of Laconia and Connie Johnson and husband Caleb, Ellen Fortgang, Priscilla Manville, and Leon Manville and wife Missy, all of Center Harbor; the kids and grandkids, Nick, Nathan, Travis, and Tyler, and Rose Manville, Becky Fortgang and husband Bro, Jessie Fortgang, Erica and Sara Dearborn; and great-grandson Zachary Brown Jr. All live nearby; that says something about this family. Moms are usually the glue that hold families together, so Priscilla must have been super glue!
Priscilla was one of 12 children born to Ruth and Oren Collins, originally from Lancaster, Massachusetts. Priscilla summered in the Lakes Region as a child and her family moved to Center Harbor in 1952. Gene set his eyes on Priscilla and kept them there for almost 63 years!
Priscilla’s home, centrally located on Kelsea Avenue, made it the choice of many children in town as THE place to play. When it was time for us to come in for dinner, and for everyone else to go home, Mom would stand on the side porch and ring a huge bell her parents brought back from a European trip. Priscilla was a stay-at-home Mom and was always the Mom to run to if you got splinters or were bleeding. She would let you sit on the kitchen shelf next to the sink. She would wash, mercurochrome like crazy, and give you a band-aid. Heaven!
Priscilla was scared of bees but would pick ticks off every kid in the neighborhood. The cookie jar was always full of homemade cookies. At church suppers, everyone knew whatever Priscilla brought would be wonderful and there would be NO peppers in it!
Priscilla was an extraordinary, prize-winning quilter and embroiderer. An amazing number of her framed works are throughout her home and quilts are on every child and every grandchildren’s beds. She sewed our clothes, Halloween costumes, and prom gowns. She sewed for church fairs and charities.
Priscilla’s love of music started in her childhood and continued throughout her life. She sang in the church choir and was a member of the Lilac Chapter of Sweet Adelines and was one of the quartet members. Name any subject and Priscilla knew a song about it.
The patience of a Saint — Mom would watch endless performances by her five kids and eight grandkids, dances and songs at home, band concerts, choral performances, sporting events, recitals, and plays.
Taking five children across country, twice, in a trailer the size of a VW van (with NO bathroom) was a major accomplishment, with Mom in the back seat holding down the fort.
We have many happy memories of Mom and Gram.
There will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Center Harbor Congregational Church, 52 Main St., Center Harbor.
Private burial will be in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice, 780 N. Main St., Laconia NH 03246. Numerous members of this agency handled Priscilla professionally and compassionately, with dignity, respect, and affection.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.