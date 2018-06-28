NORTHFIELD —Priscilla Pauline (Maher) Beaulieu, 77, a longtime resident of Northfield, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, at the Golden Crest in Franklin following a short illness, with family at her side.
Priscilla was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Oct. 4, 1940, daughter of the late Wilfred “Babe” and Lucy (Desrosiers) Maher. Her parents moved to Northfield in 1947, where she was raised. She lived there for all of her life and was a graduate of the Tilton-Northfield High School, Class of 1958.
She married her late husband, Roland in 1958.
Over the years, Priscilla was employed as a bookkeeper and treasurer for the Credit Union of the Arwood Corporation in Northfield where she worked for more than 25 years. Priscilla babysat area children at her home for several years. She and her late husband, Roland, purchased an ambulance from a local funeral home, offering service until his death in 1984. She became an EMT and worked in ambulance service, owner of Twin Rivers Ambulance Service, until 2005.
She was active within her church and also served as treasurer in Northfield and Clerk-Treasurer for the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department for many years. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Tilton.
Priscilla was predeceased by her husband, Roland H. Beaulieu, in 1984, and by a granddaughter, Brittany Beaulieu, infant daughter of Tom and Cindy, in 1994. Priscilla was also predeceased recently by her daughter, Joanne Marie Clough, of Gilford, and sister-in- law Shirley (Roy) Maher.
Priscilla leaves her son, George, and his wife, Patti, of Northfield; daughter Karen O’Shea and her husband, Bill of Manchester, and their daughter, Marissa; son Thomas and his wife, Cindy, of Northfield, and their children, Thomas, Timothy and Chelsea; son Stephen and his wife, Heidi, of Northfield, and their children, Alison, Kaitlyn and Trevor; Joanne’s husband, Jerry, of Gilford, and son Caleb; son Robert and his wife, Cynthia, of Sanbornton, and their children, Jonathan and Jacqueline; and her brother, Richard Maher of Northfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She also leaves a close, dear friend of many years, Annette Paquette of Tilton.
Priscilla's family is very grateful to the staff at Golden Crest, sending a thank-you for the love and care shown during her two-year stay and her last days there.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, July 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road, 584 West Main Street, Tilton.
A Mass to celebrate Priscilla’s life will be held on Monday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church of St. Gabriel Parish, Chestnut St. in Tilton. A gathering with a light lunch will be held at the Father Boutin Center following the Mass with burial at 2 p.m. at St. John Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Priscilla may be made to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235-0265.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
