NORTH WILKESBORO, North Carolina — Priscilla Alice Corliss, 76, formerly of Laconia, passed away Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, with her loving family by her side at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson.
Priscilla was born Oct. 9, 1942, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Raymond and Lillian (Couture) Corliss. Priscilla was retired from the Belknap County Nursing Home after more than 25 years, where she received the Humanitarian Award.
Priscilla is survived by her son, Bruce Faw, and his wife, Robin, of North Wilkesboro; a daughter, Allison Marcotte, and her husband, Corey, of Barrington, New Hampshire; two grandchildren, Jacob Faw and Isabella Marcotte; and four siblings, Raymond Corliss Jr. and Andree Tebo, Deb Henry and Richard Henry, Trish Corliss, and Kelly Brough, all of Laconia, New Hampshire.
There will be no calling hours.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, New Hampshire.
A Celebration of Life will follow at the Belknap Mill, 25 Beacon Street East, Laconia, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Priscilla’s name to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 688 North Bridge St., Elkin, NC 28621.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
