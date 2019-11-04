BELMONT — Pleasant William “Bill” Oberhausen, 87, of Swallow Road, died Nov. 3, 2019, at Concord Hospital.
Bill was born on Jan. 5, 1932, in North Merrick, New York, the son of the late Pleasant Frank and Teresia (Wennisch) Oberhausen.
Bill worked for the Local 638 Steamfitter Union and was a Nascar driver from 1955 to 1985.
He was a communicant of St. Joseph Church of Belmont and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
Bill is survived by wife, Teresa Oberhausen (Donnangelo); four sons, Pleasant H. Oberhausen, John Oberhausen, William Oberhausen, and Kurt Dustin Oberhausen; a daughter, Patricia Ann Oberhausen; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Bill was predeceased by a daughter, Geraldine Oberhausen.
Services will be private.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Bill’s name be made to the Belmont Senior Center, 14 Mill St., 2nd floor, Belmont NH 03220.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
