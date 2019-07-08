LACONIA — Pixley Funesti Lafitaga passed away on Feb. 9, 2019, in Front Royal, Virginia, after a period of declining health.
Pixley was born on Dec. 6, 1956, at Laconia Hospital (now Lakes Region General Hospital) to parents Dorothy Marsland Funesti and Robert J. Funesti. Her childhood was spent in Laconia, northern Virginia, and Guam, USA.
Pixley graduated from New Hampton School in 1975 and went on to earn her nursing degree from the University of Guam in 1977. She worked as a registered nurse both in Guam and in Hawaii. She retired from nursing and moved to Virginia in 2017.
Pixley is survived by her husband, Vea Lafitaga, and her daughter, Elizabeth Lafitaga, both of Virginia. Additionally, she is survived by her brother, Ysrael Douglas Funesti of Laconia; and sisters Suzanne Funesti of Warrenton, Virginia, and Carol Funesti Willacker of Vancouver, Washington. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends and former patients in Hawaii.
There will be a short graveside gathering on Monday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Bayside Cemetery, 1345 Union Avenue, Laconia.
