SANBORNTON — Pierina (Passi) Giunta of Sanbornton, NH passed away peacefully on January 5, 2021 at the age of 95.
Pierina was born on June 28, 1925 in Preturo, L’Aquila, Italy to Pasquale and Anna (Parise) Passi.
In 1938, Pierina was sent to live with an aunt in Dedham, MA where she lived, married and raised her family, until they moved to Sanbornton, NH in 1986.
Pierina loved being a wife, mother, and nana. She was an amazing cook, enjoyed being in her garden and above all else, loved entertaining her family and friends. She loved her family fiercely and has left behind a legacy of “a love for family” for years to come.
Beloved wife of the late Gaetano “Guy” Giunta Sr.; mother to Louis P. Giunta of Dedham, MA, Joseph G. Giunta and Gaetano “Guy” Giunta Jr. from Sanbornton, NH and Anthony P. Giunta of Franklin, NH; sister of the late Ulderico Passi of Norton, MA. Also survived by eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four nephews.
There will be a private burial at The Giunta Family Cemetery, on Giunta Drive in Sanbornton and a memorial mass will be held this summer when it is safe to do so.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246, attention Tasha Blair, in Pierina’s memory.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
