NEW BERN, N.C. — Pierce Vincent Smith, 89, of New Bern passed away Dec. 24, 2018.
He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a boating and golf enthusiast.
Born in Stamford, Connecticut, he developed a love for drumming and was the leader of several big band orchestras that played in and around New York City in the 1950s.
He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary Smith; first wife Katrina (Kay) Smith; brothers George and Thomas; and sister Muriel Carlson.
Surviving are his wife, Donna Smith; son Larry Smith of Bristol, New Hampshire, daughter Susan Moreland of Oregon, Wisconsin; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with a reception to follow. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Northfield, New Hampshire, later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Religious Community Services, 919 George Street, New Bern, NC 28560; or Courtyards at Berne Village/ Memory Unit, 2701 Amhurst Blvd., New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements were made by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Smith family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
