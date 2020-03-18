LACONIA — Phyllis Marlene Laflamme, 80, of 68 Grant St., Laconia, passed away on March 8, 2020, in Concord.
She was born on April 6, 1939, in Peterborough, the daughter of Frank Lacroix and Esther (Kangas) Lacroix.
Phyllis lived in New Ipswich. She attended college at Keene State College. She was married to Robert LaFlamme and moved to Laconia in 1969, where she raised her two children.
Phyllis worked as a librarian and caregiver at the Laconia State School for several years and was a cashier at Zayre Department Store.
She was very caring and generous, donating her time where needed, and giving to her favorite charities.
Phyllis loved her family, bingo with her friends, long bicycle rides, sewing, raccoons, garden-grown food, maple syrup, and all things New England. Being a great teacher, she always gave the best advice in any situation.
Phyllis is survived by her sons, David Laflamme and Paul Laflamme; her sister, Leona Couture; and her grandchild, Tracey Natoli.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her sister, Carolyn.
There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
