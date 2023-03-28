Phyllis M. Farmer, 95

LACONIA — Phyllis M. (Foster) Farmer, 95, died on March 22, at Laconia Genesis Rehabilitation Center. She was born on March 14, 1928, in Foxboro, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Phillip and Inez (Tarr) Foster.
Phyllis grew up in Foxboro, and had been employed by many different establishments. She worked at nursing homes and also worked as a waitress. Mrs. Farmer had resided in Belmont since 1993 until moving into the Rehabilitation Center. From 1981 – 1993 she lived in Pickens, South Carolina and previous to that she had lived in Danbury for many years.
Her husband, Russell F. Farmer, died in 1991. She was also predeceased by her son, Russell Farmer Jr.; two brothers, Lawrence and Ronald Foster; and a sister, Virginia Slobogan.
Members of her family surviving include three sons, Edward Farmer of Belmont, Timothy Farmer of Danbury, and Phillip Farmer of Pickens; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one more soon to arrive; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family members.
A private graveside service will be held in Riverdale Cemetery in Danbury.
Memorial donations may be made to the Resident Fund at Laconia Genesis Center, 175 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246. The family wishes to thank all the staff there for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Chadwick Funeral Service of New London, is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.