LACONIA — Phyllis Jean Clairmont, 91, returned to her heavenly home on Oct. 9, 2018, following a period of declining health at Laconia Center Nursing Home.
Phyllis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Feb. 6, 1927, to Roland and Ethel (Cate) Smith. Phyllis’ family moved to Concord, New Hampshire, where a young Phyllis attended elementary and middle school. While in her early years of high school, the family moved to Belmont, and then Laconia, where she resided for the rest of her life. Phyllis’ family once lived in the Winnisquam Railway house which Phyllis has fond memories of.
Phyllis graduated from Laconia High School in 1947 and immediately went to work as office manager for the Clairmont Insurance Agency, now Byse Insurance. Phyllis worked for Clairmont’s for 30 years, managing the day-to-day operations and bookkeeping.
In 1972, when Phyllis vacationed in Texas with her father, she decided to make a new life there and left the Clairmont Agency. While Phyllis searched for work there, Arthur Clairmont called her and asked her to return to Laconia and marry him. Phyllis happily accepted and, following her marriage in 1973, she retired from her career as an office manager and took up residence on Messer Street where she enjoyed a full life helping Arthur with his successful antiques business while loving and caring for their grandson, Keith, and their beloved schnauzers.
Phyllis spent many years enjoying the great outdoors through boating on Winnipesaukee and gardening in her backyard. She especially loved dining out, painting, crafts, sewing and spending good times with family and friends playing Scrabble, her favorite game (no one could win when she played).
During her years with Arthur, Phyllis continued to develop her talent as an artist and studied painting under Loran Percy and Edward Ray. She completed many beautiful pictures which are displayed in area homes. She was famous for her painted barrel staves, depicting local scenic views such as Gunstock Mountain or Lake Winnipesaukee. Phyllis also helped “grow” many talented painters by teaching lessons in the basement of her Messer Street home. These were some of Phyllis’ happiest hours, with a paint brush in her hand.
Phyllis was the kindest, most loving, kindred spirit who donated many hours of her time to church activities and volunteering with the Ladies' Auxiliary where she made handcrafted stuffed toys for children. She was president and secretary for the Laconia Art Group, now the Laconia Art Association, and had many of her pieces displayed in local art shows or at the Belknap Mill.
In her later years, Phyllis joined the Red Hat Society where she enjoyed many social events and laughing when she wore her red hat.
Phyllis is survived by a brother, David Welch, and his wife, Pat, of Bruceton, Tennessee; sisters-in-law Gloria Blais of Franklin and Anne Spencer of Hampton, Virginia; a stepson, Raymond Clairmont, and his wife, Doreen, of Gilford; two grandsons, Keith Clairmont of Tolland, Connecticut, and John Clairmont of Gilford; stepdaughter Bernadette Zeigler of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Clairmont; brothers Neil Smith of Bradford and James King of Lompoc, California; stepson Wesley Clairmont; and stepdaughter Judith Clairmont.
A Calling Hour will be on Friday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., also at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247; or to the Laconia Art Association Scholarship Fund, 120 Laconia Road, Ste. 132, Tilton, NH 03276.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
