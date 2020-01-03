BRIDGEWATER — Phyllis J. Jordan, 80, of Melrose Road died Jan. 1, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Arnold and Martha (Clifford) Pullan. She was a graduate of Auburn High School and took many classes at the Laconia Technical School.
She was a resident of Millbury for many years before moving to New Hampshire in 1974. Phyllis and her late husband, Alan Jordan, were two of a kind. They worked at Freudenberg-NOK in Bristol (formerly IPC), in their communities as leaders with Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and Girl Scouts, and they shared their enthusiasm for the outdoors with their family.
Phyllis loved her time on Facebook, socializing with family and friends. She had hiked almost all of the 4,000-foot mountains in New Hampshire, and loved her time in the outdoors and camping, as well as feeding and watching the birds (which often called in the squirrels and bears as well).
While living in Massachusetts, she was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church in Worcester, where she participated with the choir as well as other committees.
She was a member of the Appalachian Mountain Club and Sawhegenit Chapter No. 52, Order of Eastern Star, in Bristol.
Family members include her children and their spouses: Susan (Joel) Bean and Lynda (Fran) Comeau, all of Alexandria, retired Staff Sergeant Jeffrey (Tonia) Jordan of Fairbanks, Alaska, and Andrew (Tania Berry) Jordan of Bridgewater; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a step-sister, Gay (Donald) Pentilla of Largo, Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m., at the Alexandria Town Hall, 47 Washburn Road, Alexandria.
Urn burial will take place at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in her memory to Concord VNA, Hospice House, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301-3502.
Arrangements are under the direction of Emmons Funeral Home of Bristol.
