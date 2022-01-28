FRANKLIN — Phyllis J. Colcord, 90, of Franklin and Hudson, FL, died at her home in Florida on Jan. 23, 2022.
She was born in Franklin on April 1, 1931 the daughter of George and Alice (Edmunds) Fogg. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Franklin and spent her winters in Hudson FL. She attended Thomas Secretarial School in Concord.
Phyllis was a life member of the VFW Post 1698, and a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Phyllis was a cake decorator and enjoyed playing bingo and darts. She loved to read and spend time with family and friends, and always had a fun time in everything that she did.
Phyllis was the widow of Erford “Bud” Colcord who died on May 28, 2016.
Family members include her daughters, Cindy Bird of Franklin and Brenda Colcord of Northwood; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; along with nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and a son, Michael Colcord Sr.
A Celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Franklin VFW Post 1698, 26 Peabody Pl., Franklin, NH.
Spring burial will be in Franklin Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Phyllis may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements and an online guestbook is available at www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
