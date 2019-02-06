GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Phyllis (Stockwell) Hamilton, 93, a longtime resident of Tilton, New Hampshire, died on Friday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Great Falls, at the Benefis Nursing Home.
She was born in Rochester, New Hampshire, on Oct. 7, 1925, the daughter of John A. and Janie (Mitchell) Stockwell. Phyllis attended school in Laconia and was a 1945 graduate of Laconia High School.
Phyllis went on to graduate from Concord (NH) School of Nursing, earning her RN. She started her career at Laconia (NH) Hospital and, after 10 years, began a 35-year career with the State of New Hampshire as a registered nurse at the Laconia State School.
She and her husband Clement “Clem” enjoyed many years after their retirement on Lake Winnisquam in the summers and in Sarasota, Florida, in the winter months. She and Clem celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Clement E. Hamilton II, in 2015.
She leaves daughters Donna and her husband, Peter, of Great Falls and Jacalyn and her husband, Joseph, of Northfield, New Hampshire; her daughter-In-law, Sally Fitzgerald Hamilton, of Roswell, New Mexico; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Joseph’s Church in Belmont, New Hampshire, on April 26 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Laconia, New Hampshire.
Assisting with arrangements is the William F. Smart Memorial Home in Tilton, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers, the Hamilton family kindly requests that donations be made to the St. Joseph Food Pantry, PO Box 285, Belmont, NH 03220, in memory of Mrs. Hamilton; or to the charity of one's choice.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
