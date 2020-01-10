ROCHESTER — On Sabbath day, Dec. 28, 2019, Phyllis Ann LaPierre Richard passed away in her home at the age of 89, with her daughter at her side.
Phyllis was born on Nov. 24, 1930, in Manchester, to Philipper and Eva LaPierre of Derry. She received her teaching degree from the University of New Hampshire in 1952 and then went on to teach Women’s Physical Education in Rochester, at Spaulding High School, and then in Laconia, where she taught at Laconia High School and Laconia Junior High until 1969. She was known as Mrs. Cloutman and then Mrs. M. In 1970, Phyllis began working for Public Service of New Hampshire, until her retirement in the early 1990s.
She was an athlete who loved riding horses, downhill and cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, skating, golfing, swimming, and going for long walks with her beloved dogs. She traveled the world and loved adventure. Her other passion was music. She could play the organ and piano and sang in the choir, was a Sweet Adeline, and sang with the Pemigewasset Choral Society.
Music was a big part of her life, but the most important thing to her was YeHoVaH (God), His son Yeshua (Jesus), and the Ruach Kodesh (Holy Spirit), and of course, her family. Phyllis was “born again” in 1993 and was instrumental in her daughter’s conversion in 1995.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Normand “Bud” Richard.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Cloutman DeLemus; her son-in-law, Gerald “Jerry” DeLemus; and her little gray 19-year-old dog, Schroeder.
There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 2 p.m, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 2238 Parade Road, Laconia, NH 03246.
A graveside service will take place in Derry at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to wilkinsonbeane.com.
