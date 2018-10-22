MEREDITH — Philip Williams Spencer, 90 , a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at Forestview Manor Assisted Living Center in Meredith on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. His wife of 57 years, Mildred, and several family members were by his side.
Phil, the son of Lorance Spencer and Mary (Martin) Spencer, was born on May 14, 1928, in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. He attended Kingston High School. He earned his bachelor’s degree from East Stroudsburg Teacher’s College in Pennsylvania and his master’s degree from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
From 1951 to 1955, he served in the United States Air Force. He is a veteran of the Korean Conflict.
In 1961, Phil married Mildred Brokenshire of Kingston, Pennsylvania. They moved to Monmouth County, New Jersey, where they had two children, Gwen (Spencer) Kneuer and Neil Spencer, and where he began a successful 35-year career in education, first as a teacher and later as a guidance counselor at a junior high school in Middletown, New Jersey. True to his calling, Phil enjoyed sharing his hobbies and passions with others. He taught bridge classes and gave golf lessons. His favorite students were his grandchildren. He always had a word puzzle, math problem, or brain teaser to get them thinking. From him they learned politics, economics, history, and geography. He taught them to play all kinds of games, to play golf, and to drive a car. As a counselor, Phil always had a listening ear. Children and senior citizens loved him. He made time to listen to your stories and struggles. He made friends wherever he went.
Phil was an active member in his church. He taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school. He was the golf instructor at a summer camp sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in New Jersey.
While Phil was interested in many activities, his true passion was golf. He was born into a golfing family with parents and two brothers who also enjoyed the game. In Dallas, Pennsylvania, in 1958, he was the Irem Temple Country Club champion. In Colts Neck, New Jersey, at Hominy Hills Country Club, he had a 145-yard hole-in-one. He played the game he loved for over 70 years until the age of 88.
After retiring, Phil enjoyed traveling with Mildred, serving in his church, playing golf, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He and Mildred moved to Sanbornton in 2001 to be close to their grandchildren. He enjoyed the many advantages of living in New Hampshire, the foremost being the splendid golf courses of the Lakes Region.
Phil is survived by his wife, Mildred (Brokenshire); a daughter, Gwen (Spencer) Kneuer of Laconia and her husband Bruce; a son, Neil Spencer of Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey; and six grandchildren, Sarah (Kneuer) Szymkowski and her husband, Michael, Bethany (Kneuer) Clifton and her husband, Jacob, Timothy Kneuer, Rebekah Kneuer, Caleb Kneuer, and Lydia Kneuer.
A graveside service with military honors will be on Friday, Oct. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m. at Praise Assembly of God, 180 School St., Tilton.
