TILTON — Philip Shepard Nichols Jr., 86, a longtime resident of Tilton, died peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at the Peabody Home in Franklin.
Philip was born on March 30, 1932, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Philip S. Nichols and Beatrice (Power) Nichols. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean Conflict, from June 9, 1952, to June 8, 1956, earning the rank of Airman 1st Class.
He was employed at Browning Laboratory, a citizens band radio manufacturer in Laconia, as vice-president. Phil later purchased a portion of the business, forming his own company, Nichols Electronics, until his retirement.
Mr. Nichols was an active member of the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, in Sanbornton.
Phil enjoyed camping, woodworking, photography, watching the Patriots and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, with many memories at camp on Maranacook Lake in Readfield, Maine. Phil had a love for classic cars, attending numerous car shows. Additionally, he enjoyed his very own classic 1957 Ford Thunderbird.
He was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Jane Wallen.
His family includes his daughter, Dawn, and husband Scott Morash of Hollis, Maine, and their two children, Megan Morash and Samantha Morash, and his son, Philip, and wife Shannon Nichols of Sanbornton, and their two children, Philip Nichols and Alex Nichols. He is also survived by his former wife, Carol T. Nichols, of Saco, Maine.
According to Philip’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.
Memorial donations in memory of Philip may be made to the Sanbornton Congregational Church, UCC, 21 Meeting House Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH, 03269.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
