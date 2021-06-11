TILTON — Philip R. Shepard, 95, died peacefully on May 18, 2021 at the New Hampshire Veterans Home in Tilton, NH, where he had resided since 2016.
Born in Laconia, NH on August 15, 1925, he was the son of the late Tracy and Colista (Hackett) Shepard.
Upon graduation from Laconia High School, Philip enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps division where he served as Corporal from 1943 until 1946 as a radar and radio mechanic in Boca Raton, Florida. Following his military service, Phil graduated from Hesser Business College where he entered the insurance industry with the Continental Insurance Company. Working in Vermont and New Hampshire, he was an Insurance Claims Adjustor for his entire career.
A longtime resident of Goffstown, he raised his family in Goffstown before retiring to Bedford, NH. Upon retirement, Phil spent his many years enjoying various projects, including having various gardens with vegetables, fruits, and flowers at his homes in Goffstown and Bedford.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and hunting with his lifelong friends in New Hampshire and Vermont at their red schoolhouse "deer camp" at Elmore, Vermont. He always looked forward to a good time whenever they were together.
Phil was predeceased by the mother of his children, Mildred "Mickey" Shepard; his second wife, Enid "Dee" G. Shepard; son, Stanley P. Shepard of Gilford; and two brothers, Richard "Dick" Shepard and Robert "Bob" Shepard, both of Laconia.
Family members left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Virginia "Ginny" Knoettner and husband Mark of Bedford; his daughter-in-law, Karen B. Shepard of Gilford; his grandson, Kristofer T. Shepard of Gilford; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to the staff at the New Hampshire Veterans Home and the Arbors of Bedford for their care and companionship provided to Phil. To view Philip's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
