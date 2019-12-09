WENTWORTH — Philip Paul “Butch” Defosses, 63, died at the Jack Burnes Center in Lebanon on Nov. 23, 2019, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Plymouth on March 2, 1956. He was the son of Philip J. and Rita (Brace) Defosses. He attended Ashland Schools and graduated from Ashland High School, going on to graduate from the New Hampshire Technical Institute with a degree in automotive repair.
He was employed by Glidden & Guyotte Construction, Kip & Joe’s, L.W. Packard, New Hampshire Department of Transportation, and most recently, the town of New Hampton, before retiring.
While in Ashland, he served with the Ashland Fire Department for more than 20 years, as well as the Ashland Police Department.
He is a current member of the Wentworth Congregational Church and a member of the choir.
Philip had a servant’s heart and was always ready to help a friend or a stranger in need. He also loved animals and fostered several rescue dogs over the years.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Susan Wahl-Defosses, and his granddaughter, Michaela Bertholet.
He is survived by his son, Daniel Defosses of Campton; daughters Heather Bertholet of Rumney and Angelica Defosses of Ashland; two grandchildren, Dakota Bertholet and Bronson Paige; his brother, Timothy Defosses of Alexandria; and his beloved shih tzu Boo.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Donations may be made to Operation Santa Claus, PO Box 856, Ashland, NH 03217.
For more information go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.