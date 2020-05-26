EUSTIS, Florida - Philip M. Furnée, 51, passed away on March 21, 2020 at his home in Eustis, Florida. He was a loving father, wonderful son, cherished friend and was admired in the music arena having sung for many different bands in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire.
Born November 1, 1968, in Dover, New Hampshire, the son of Herbert J. Furnée and Diane R. (Duncan) Sexton, “Phil” grew up in Gilford, spending many weekends skiing with his cousin, Andrew, at Gunstock. He attended school in Gilford, as well as Fryeburg Academy in Maine. Phil had a long, successful career in the auto body industry, gaining appreciation for his fine work over the years. He was well known in central NH for his years as a singer in several local bands, including Powerlock, GPS, and The Grind, performing cover songs, and singing originals for Stress Management.
He is survived by his father, Herbert Furnée, and wife, Christine, of Waikawa Bay, Picton New Zealand; his mother, Diane Sexton, and husband, Richard, of Eustis, FL; his sister, Kristin Rockwood, of Stockholm, Sweden; his son, Matthew DeJesus and significant other, Holli Smith, of Lakewood, CO; and his daughter, Erin Furnée of Meredith, NH.
He will be remembered with love by his cousins Andrew Furnée and Peter Furnée, along with their families; his aunts, Carol Furnée, Elaine Duncan, and Paula Furnée; niece Courtney Boyden; mother of his son, Sherry DeJesus; and former wife (mother of his daughter), Crystal Furnée; and step-daughter, Allison Brown.
He was predeceased by his uncle Paul Furnée and his “Grammy D” whom he adored.
Phil was an old soul, with a huge heart and love for animals, especially cats. He was a genuinely good human being who cared so much about others and his smile will be forever in our memories. He is truly missed.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date, when the family is able to travel safely. Until then, please remember Phil with love, cherish your loved ones as he would and be kind to others.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.