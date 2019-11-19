GILFORD — Philip “Phil” Ervin Gamblin Sr., 89, of Sargent Place, died on Nov. 17, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
Phil was born on Jan. 16, 1930, in Woodland, Maine, son of the late Ervin Henry and Laversi Leona (Anderson) Gamblin, and he proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict.
Phil was a police officer for the city of Laconia and was the owner and manager of several service stations in the area of Laconia, including Phil’s Atlantic Station on the Avenue, Phil’s Sunoco, Phil’s Silver Tavern, Phil’s Irving, and Phil’s Taxi.
Phil is survived by his loving wife, Rae (Bunnell) Gamblin; two daughters, Maureen Perkins and Jean Gamblin; a son, Philip Gamblin Jr., and his wife, Vicci (Thomasson); a brother, Elwin Gamblin; and six sisters, Katherine Wilcox, Ruth Campbell, Gretchen Leibfried, Judy Littlefield, June Murray, and Maxine Mugford; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by a daughter, Sharon Parker; five brothers, Roland Gamblin, Melvin Gamblin, Murray Gamblin, Galen Gamblin, and Erwin Gamblin; and two sisters, Pearl Richardson and Charlotte Wilcox.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Nov. 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
There will be a Private Graveside Service at Union Cemetery, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
