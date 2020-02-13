LACONIA — Philip E. Moreau, 91, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend, died on Dec. 31, 2019, after a very brief illness.
The son of the late Joseph Francois Xavier and Elizabeth Isabel (Mason) Moreau, Philip was born in East Templeton, Massachusetts, on Jan. 12, 1928.
He enlisted in the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific theater. He was the holder of the Victory Medal WWII, American Theater Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Philippian Independence Ribbon.
Philip married Mary Lorraine Fredette, the love of his life, on Nov. 23, 1950, in Holy Rosary Church (now Annunciation Parish) in Gardner, Massachusetts. They resided briefly in Gardner and then moved to East Templeton, where they lived and raised their family before moving to Laconia in 2006, to be closer to family. They were founding members of Holy Cross Church in East Templeton and were active in church activities over the years.
A skilled furniture finisher, Philip was employed at Conant and Ball and L.Z. Kamman Co. throughout most of his career, and part-time at Glenwood Kitchens of Templeton after his retirement.
Philip and Mary were members of the St. Joseph’s Church of St. Andre Bessette Parish in Laconia.
He loved to ski and taught his children and the neighborhood kids to ski on “Moreau Mountain.” He managed the former Ladder Hill Ski Tow and later served on the National Ski Patrol at Mount Watatic. He skied well into his 80s.
A skilled artist, his paintings grace the walls of family and friends as well as those of the recipients of his many donations to local fundraising auctions.
After he and Mary retired, they traveled to Europe, the Caribbean, and the western states with friends.
He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; an infant daughter, Patricia; his brother; and five sisters.
Philip enjoyed and was especially proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Those who loved him knew him to be a kind man with a great sense of humor and a lifelong love of nature and of history.
He leaves behind three daughters and a son, Kathy Moreau Hebb and her husband, Robert, of Ayer, Massachusetts, Richard Moreau and his wife, Diana (Ogley), of Belmont, Ann Moreau Kensek and her husband, Gene, of Lincoln, Vermont, and Beth Moreau Lynch and her husband, Thomas, of Sanborton, in addition to 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful for the loving care he received at the Laconia Center, Genesis Healthcare and from the VA.
There will be a Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church in East Templeton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m., followed by interment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Gardner, Massachusetts. A reception will immediately follow at Kamalhot, 1 North Main St. in East Templeton.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Ski Patrol at https://nspserves.org or National Ski Patrol, 133 South Van Gordon St., Lakewood, CO 80228.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
