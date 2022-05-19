LACONIA — Philip A. Lagueux passed away at Forest View Manor on May 18, after a years long, courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born in Barre, Vermont, the youngest son of Arthur and Beatrice Lagueux, Phil met his wife Bernice “Bunny” in Connecticut and moved to and raised their family in Laconia. Phil worked for Scott and Williams and later Carpenter/Bergen Paterson.
Family was the number one thing most important to Phil. He loved the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, baseball, bowling, and golf with his brothers and friends, but most of all family gatherings. Phil created many memories spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be missed dearly by all of us.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by an infant daughter, Bernice; his three brothers, Normand, Emile and Raymond Lagueux; a sister, Jeannette; his brother-in-law, Edward Benoit; and a former sister-in-law, Gloria Lagueux.
Phil is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bernice “Bunny” Lagueux; his son and daughter-in-law, Russell and Sandra Lagueux; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Patrick Sullivan and Katheryn and Scott Rolfe; his older sister, Rita Benoit; sisters-in-law, Frances Lagueux and Julia Chauvin Gardner; grandchildren, Katheryn Rose, Sean (Brittany) and Daniel (Katherine) Sullivan, Sydney Lagueux and Scott K. (Joey) Rolfe; great grandchildren, Ryan, Lillian, Julia and Natalie Sullivan, and Nicholas and Alexa Rolfe; and his many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank everyone who aided in Phil’s excellent care at both Meredith Bay Colony Club and Forest View Manor. Your kindness, care, understanding and sense of humor made an impossible situation a bit more bearable.
Services will be private.
For those wishing to make a remembrance donation, please consider the Alzheimer’s Association MA/NH Chapter at alz.org or 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110, or Granite VNA Hospice, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.