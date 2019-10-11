ALEXANDRIA — Philip A. Hollis, 78, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at his daughter’s home after a lengthy illness.
He was born in Halifax, Massachusetts, one of five children of Edwin and Helen (Keith) Shaw.
Following graduation from high school, Phil entered the U.S. Navy and, after returning home, he began a 24-year career with the Middleboro Fire Department and was a member of the Middleboro Fire Department dive team. He retired as a captain in 1997. As a side business, Phil worked as a meat-cutter.
Phil began spending time in Alexandria with his late wife, Denise Lander-Hollis. Her family owned a hunting camp and they would spend weekends and vacations there. After his retirement, they moved to Alexandria permanently.
Phil was a member of the local firefighter’s union in Middleboro and the Elks Lodge, and was a lifelong member of the Mitchell Memorial Club.
He enjoyed snowmobiling and hunting, and he loved to watch and feed the birds.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynn Hollis and Tracey Hollis Kilcup; a sister, Elizabeth Bradley; grandchildren Khayla and Alyssa Eldredge, Rachael and Casey Kilcup, Zachari Nardi, Hanna Deane, Katelyn and Timothy Kilcup, and Tyler Rocha; great-grandchildren Addison Kilcup and Hadley Maher; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a daughter, Kim Eldredge; great-grandson Bryson Hathaway; sister Alice Thomas; and brothers Wesley and Jack Hollis.
The family would like to thank Heidi and Darrin Downing, neighbors, who lovingly cared for Phil in his home prior to his move to his daughter’s.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial service will take place on Friday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, NH 03222.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Alexandria Volunteer Firefighters’ Association, PO Box 282, Bristol, NH 03222.
