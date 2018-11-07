SANDWICH — Philbrick Winslow Dodge, 88 years, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2018, with family by his side.
While slowing down over the past few months and working less on his beloved Maple Ridge Farm in North Sandwich, Phil loved sports and was thrilled to see the Red Sox on their way to another World Series victory and the Patriots putting together another run at the Super Bowl.
Phil was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Dec. 8, 1929. He was the son of Walter Clarence Dodge and Dorothy Winslow Dodge.
After his family moved to Providence, Rhode Island, Phil graduated from Hope High School, Brown University and Harvard Business School. Before going to business school, he completed Air Force Officer Training, departing after two years as a 1st Lieutenant.
Throughout this time, Phil loved spending summers in New England, first working as a camp counselor in Maine and then at the Nantucket Yacht Club. After business school, Phil continued a lifelong passion for automobiles by joining Ford Motor Company, first in Boston where he met and married the greatest love of his life, Anne Brooks Gibbons. The couple moved with Ford to Westfield, New Jersey, and then Kensington, Maryland, where Phil intricately restored a Ford Model T sedan and a Model A woody wagon. Many a Sunday afternoon was spent piling his family into one of these projects and sputtering around the block a few times.
After 17 years with Ford, Phil’s next post with the company meant relocation to headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. Instead, Phil took the road less traveled, leaving the corporate track to purchase White’s Garage, a Ford Dealership in West Ossipee, and moving his family to Maple Ridge Farm. Built in 1794, the farm was another endless source of projects that Phil enjoyed, including cutting and hauling wood in his Willys Jeep and mowing the lawns and fields.
In addition to White’s Garage, Phil built White Mountain Subaru in West Ossipee, and then relocated it to Conway.
Never sick a day in his life, Phil was an eternal optimist who enjoyed telling stories over dinner with his family and friends. A reoccurring favorite was how he survived the Hurricane of 1938 in Providence, Rhode Island, while separated from his parents.
A lifelong Episcopalian, Phil served on the Vestry at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Tamworth, and loved singing and playing hymns on the piano.
In his earlier days, he was an avid swimmer, hiker, runner and tennis player. Above all, he loved his family and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Phil was predeceased by his sister, Sarah (Sally) Dodge Smith.
Phil is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Brooks Dodge; two children, Laura Winslow Dodge who lives in Center Sandwich and Walter Brooks Dodge who lives with his wife, Karen Elizabeth Miller Dodge, son Edward Winslow Dodge, and daughter Madelene Lewis Dodge, in Darien, Connecticut.
A memorial service and private family interment will be in the spring.
Memorial gifts may be made in Phil’s name to the Alfred Quimby Fund which provides scholarships for students from the town of Sandwich, c/o New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301-4005, www.nhcf.org.
