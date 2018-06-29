MEREDITH — Peter W. Fisher, 71, of Blueberry Lane, in Meredith, and formerly of Meredith, passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018.
Peter was born on April 21, 1947 in Meredith, the son of Helen and Gardner Fisher Sr.
Peter attended Inter-Lakes High School which he left to enlist in the Army. During his seven years of service he was deployed to Vietnam where he served as a door gunner earning many prestigious awards. Peter was a brave devoted soldier and one of New Hampshire’s highest decorated soldiers, earning four Purple Hearts and several Distinguished Flying Crosses. He was classified as MIA POW and received an award of Valor with a Distinguished Flying Cross for his valorous action, outstanding flying ability, and devotion to duty during an intense air attack.
Following his military career Peter owned a bait shop in Moultonborough for many years. He had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman. Peter was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 33 where he served in the Color Guard. He enjoyed spending time at the American Legion, playing darts, pool, and his favorite card games whist and cribbage with his fellow veterans, friends, and many cousins.
Peter leaves behind his four children, Tina Simpson and her husband Lester of Meredith, Wayne Fisher and his wife Evelyn of Lutz, Florida, Peter Fisher Jr. and his wife Christine of Washington state, and Michelle Fisher of Groton; 12 grandchildren; Lillian, Cora, Breanna, and Drake Simpson, Alexis, Lauren and Melanie Fisher, Dylan and Ryan Fisher, Brendan and Bradley Roth, and Gregory Klinger; three siblings, Sharon Tetrault of Laconia, Cheri Robar of Cape Coral, Florida, and Buddy Fisher of New Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Peter was predeceased by his parents.
Peter’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to Ruth Fisher, Hannah Towle-Gossel and caregiver Deb and her husband Michael Brien for the wonderful care and many acts of kindness and support during Peter’s illness.
Memorial calling hours will be held on Monday, July 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Daniel Webster Highway, in Meredith. A Celebration of Life will follow the calling hours at the American Legion Post 33 in Meredith from 6 to 8 p.m. Burial with military honors will be held Tuesday, July 10, at 9 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers Memorial donations in Peter’s memory can be made to Disabled American Veterans Charity, 275 Chestnut St. Manchester, NH 03101.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium 204 D.W. Highway, in Meredith, are assisting the family with arrangements. To view Peter’s online book of memories go to; www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.